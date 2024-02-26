Synovus Financial Corp Sells 211 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $33,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $297.12. 2,594,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,175,518. The stock has a market cap of $214.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $245.73 and a one year high of $302.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $293.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

