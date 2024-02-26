Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.3 %

Adobe stock traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $560.48. 4,244,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,082,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $320.70 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.45. The company has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

