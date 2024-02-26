Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.3% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,201 shares of company stock worth $12,640,653. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $862.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $8.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $779.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,401. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The firm has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $740.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

