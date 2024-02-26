Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $23.76 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 138,353 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.9% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $23,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,652,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,409,013 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,332,626,000 after buying an additional 1,133,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,693,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,008,533. The company has a market capitalization of $167.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

