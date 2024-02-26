Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,754 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock traded up $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $199.27. 102,085,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,752,844. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.89 and a 200 day moving average of $231.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $634.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

