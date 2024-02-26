Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Invests $361,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Kenvue during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kenvue by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KVUE traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $18.94. 17,050,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,913,295. Kenvue Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

