Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,289 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,288 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $114,709,000 after buying an additional 210,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth about $1,668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $23.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $305.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,867,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,694,354. The stock has a market cap of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PANW. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

