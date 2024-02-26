Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,353,349.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,101,821. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.46. 1,656,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,756,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.96. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $209.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

