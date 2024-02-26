Seven Mile Advisory Has $274,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Seven Mile Advisory trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company's stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company's stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 943,832 shares of the company's stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 40,630 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,262,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,350,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.40. The company has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business's revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

