Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stake Raised by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 147.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,987 shares during the period. Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $48,178,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,998,000 after buying an additional 1,130,849 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,563. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.