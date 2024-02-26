Seven Mile Advisory Has $446,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,549 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Intel were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock remained flat at $42.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,217,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,182,145. The stock has a market cap of $181.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

