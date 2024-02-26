Seven Mile Advisory Has $874,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Mile Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $330.21. The company had a trading volume of 904,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,198. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $221.56 and a 12 month high of $333.68. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.78.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

