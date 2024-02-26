iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,423 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $25,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.27 on Monday, reaching $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,690. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

