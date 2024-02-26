Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.0% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 623,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 54,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $168.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,047,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,658,355. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $231.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

