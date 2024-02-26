Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after buying an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after buying an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,628,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,276,537. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $47.58 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 50.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.