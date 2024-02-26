Synovus Financial Corp Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Travelers Companies worth $19,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $825,000. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 16.3% in the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total transaction of $5,666,437.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $153,046.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,526. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $223.88. The stock has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.