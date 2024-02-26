Synovus Financial Corp Has $18.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $1.92 on Monday, hitting $508.42. 3,431,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,520,285. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average is $458.70. The company has a market cap of $393.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

