Synovus Financial Corp Sells 18,914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,914 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $41.44. 9,507,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931,722. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The company has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $40.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.