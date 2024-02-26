Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.95. 592,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,894. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $218.36.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

