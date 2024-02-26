Synovus Financial Corp Buys 467,081 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5,536.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $67,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,414,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,127,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,379. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $162.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

