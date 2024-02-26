Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 30,353,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,959,648. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

