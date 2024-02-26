Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Trimmed by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 68,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $155.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,878. The firm has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $156.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

