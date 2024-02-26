Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $436.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,698,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,520,777. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $418.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.28. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $440.59.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

