Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 572 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,801. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,445. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

