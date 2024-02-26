Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $8.60 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $433.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,745. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $437.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.90. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

