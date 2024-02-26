Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total transaction of $5,196,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE AZO traded up $14.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,770.46. The company had a trading volume of 221,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,566. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,679.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2,605.45.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,950.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,868.88.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

