Octopus AIM VCT (LON:OOA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.00

Octopus AIM VCT PLC (LON:OOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58 ($0.73), with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.75).

Octopus AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.00 and a beta of 0.51.

About Octopus AIM VCT

Octopus AIM VCT PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM or PLUS quoted companies. The fund seeks to allocate approximately 80 percent of its funds to qualifying investments in companies quoted on AIM or OFEX and the balance of 20 percent to non-qualifying Investments.

