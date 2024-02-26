Gusbourne (LON:GUS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.50

Gusbourne PLC (LON:GUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.84), with a volume of 10786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.50 ($0.86).

Gusbourne Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 8.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,675.00 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 72.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 74.35.

Gusbourne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling and still wines under the Gusbourne brand in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Gusbourne PLC was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gusbourne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gusbourne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.