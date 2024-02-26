Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.40

Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 30.40 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 124933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.50 ($0.40).

Velocity Composites Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £17.65 million, a PE ratio of -393.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 37.40.

Velocity Composites Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.