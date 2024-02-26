Christie Group (LON:CTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.50

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 16047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.
Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.
