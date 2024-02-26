Christie Group (LON:CTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $75.50

Shares of Christie Group plc (LON:CTG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 75.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 16047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77.50 ($0.98).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Christie Group Stock Performance

Christie Group Company Profile

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 91.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 98.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.99. The company has a market capitalization of £20.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7,550.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Further Reading

