Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,691 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the quarter. Akamai Technologies accounts for 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $12,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 69.4% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 488 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,242.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,847.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.71.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,932. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.93 and a 200 day moving average of $111.69. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

