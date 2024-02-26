Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Sells 481 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,496,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,583. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 129.05%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

