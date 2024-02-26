Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.32

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000588 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $43.62 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00051458 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00019565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

