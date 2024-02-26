Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,327,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,011,245,000 after purchasing an additional 453,081 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,223,000 after acquiring an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,960,000 after acquiring an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MMC. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,521. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.