Verasity (VRA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $76.58 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $76.58 million and $16.76 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.