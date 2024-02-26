Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 21,989 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 178,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock valued at $29,602,709. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,039,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,205,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day moving average is $137.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $89.52 and a one year high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

