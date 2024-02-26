Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Purchases 45 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after acquiring an additional 246,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 13,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.39, for a total transaction of $5,404,823.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,525,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,175,298.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,379 shares of company stock valued at $48,634,724 in the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $403.26. The company had a trading volume of 272,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,796. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 1.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $406.22.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

