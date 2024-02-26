1,525 Shares in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX traded down $2.71 on Monday, reaching $211.74. 854,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.67.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 70.81%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

