Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nestlé by 2.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,510,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,756,000 after purchasing an additional 106,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at about $6,218,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,950,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 770.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Nestlé Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 521,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $106.78 and a one year high of $131.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85.

About Nestlé

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.