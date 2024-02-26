Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 41,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 777,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 49.5% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 35,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,633,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,597,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

