Seven Mile Advisory Buys 112 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 899 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,833,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 345,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 38,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.22, for a total transaction of $12,760,149.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,394,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,105 shares of company stock valued at $17,475,982. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CI traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $342.31. 1,688,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,794. The company has a market cap of $100.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $347.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.19.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.35 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

