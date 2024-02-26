BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory cut its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,738 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BHP. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.20. 3,195,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,542,974. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $69.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5.2%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

