Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 17.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.