Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 17.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.22. 4,531,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,629,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $136.10 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.