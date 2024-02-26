Seven Mile Advisory Increases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Seven Mile Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Linde were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,409,138,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 450.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $444.94. 1,235,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Linde plc has a one year low of $324.11 and a one year high of $448.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.