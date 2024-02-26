Seven Mile Advisory Has $119,000 Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Seven Mile Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Haleon were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Haleon by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Haleon by 56.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,753,492. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.