Seven Mile Advisory Invests $206,000 in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after purchasing an additional 464,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $30.22. 4,039,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,655,172. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7431 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

