Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.85-4.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Zoom Video Communications from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,623,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,640. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,478.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $113,080.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $136,173.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,384,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,008,845 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

