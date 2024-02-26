Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.27 million.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HLIO traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.53. 340,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,303. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.99. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.25.

View Our Latest Report on Helios Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 703.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.