Seven Mile Advisory Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.30. 1,026,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.64 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The company has a market cap of $157.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 19.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

