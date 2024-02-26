Seven Mile Advisory Takes $482,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Seven Mile Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MKT Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. FFG Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,075,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. 1,419,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,892. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.01. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $83.29.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

